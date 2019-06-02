Germans protest in the Hambacher Forst in western Germany to stop the ancient woodland from being razed for an expanding open-pit coal mine on Oct. 6. A European election drubbing has served as a harsh wake-up call for Germany's leaders that young voters fear climate change and are furious about the government's glacial response to it and propelled Germany's Greens party to second place in the recent European Parliament elections. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

In first, German poll shows Greens' support rate besting nation's two heavyweight parties

AFP-JIJI

BERLIN - Germany’s Greens may be leading the country’s two traditional main parties for the first time, a national poll suggested Saturday.

The poll, from Forsa poll for broadcasters RTL and n-tv, suggested they had moved ahead of the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) and coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD) with 27 percent of voter intentions.

It came just a week after the party unexpectedly came second in the European elections, with 20.5 percent of the vote.

This poll puts the Greens 9 points up on polls from a week earlier, with the Christian Democrats and their Bavarian regional partner Christian Social Union (CSU) down 2 points at 26 percent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU were the largest party in the EU polls, but on 28.9 percent — their worst-ever score in a national election.

The SPD, an unhappy partner in the national government, and two years out from the next scheduled general elections, was down 5 points down in the latest poll at just 12 percent.

In the EU vote the SPD obtained 15.8 percent.

The opinion poll also showed the extreme-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) moving to within 1 point of the SPD on 11 points, which is what they scored in the European elections.

State broadcaster ARD television has in recent days reported that climate change has become a priority for 46 percent of voters — up 26 percentage points since the 2014 European elections.

Recent polls also suggest a generational split, with the Greens leading the CDU among those 18 to 44 years old, and those over 60 favoring Merkel.

Young voters in particular — energized by the Fridays for Future school strikes, anti-coal protests and a passionate campaign from leading YouTube stars — abandoned the mainstream CDU/CSU and SPD parties in droves.

In the wake of her party’s comparatively poor showing in the European elections, Merkel on Wednesday promised a new climate strategy by September.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Mexico City to decriminalize sex work and aim to cut trafficking
Mexico City lawmakers have given the green light to decriminalize sex work in the capital, hoping it will be a first step to a crackdown on sex trafficking that traps thousands of Mexican women and...
Hideaki Kumazawa
Former top farm bureaucrat arrested over alleged murder of son
Police arrested a 76-year-old former top bureaucrat of the farm ministry on Saturday over the alleged murder of his son at their home in Tokyo. Hideaki Kumazawa, also a former ambassador to the ...
Names of victims of Friday's mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, are displayed during a vigil at a church on Saturday.
Did 'silencer' make a difference in Virginia Beach carnage?
The shooter who killed 12 people in a government office building in Virginia Beach used a firearm equipped with a suppressor that muffles the sound of gunfire. It's the nightmare scenario that gun-...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Germans protest in the Hambacher Forst in western Germany to stop the ancient woodland from being razed for an expanding open-pit coal mine on Oct. 6. A European election drubbing has served as a harsh wake-up call for Germany's leaders that young voters fear climate change and are furious about the government's glacial response to it and propelled Germany's Greens party to second place in the recent European Parliament elections. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,