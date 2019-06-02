In first, German poll shows Greens' support rate besting nation's two heavyweight parties

Germany’s Greens may be leading the country’s two traditional main parties for the first time, a national poll suggested Saturday.

The poll, from Forsa poll for broadcasters RTL and n-tv, suggested they had moved ahead of the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) and coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD) with 27 percent of voter intentions.

It came just a week after the party unexpectedly came second in the European elections, with 20.5 percent of the vote.

This poll puts the Greens 9 points up on polls from a week earlier, with the Christian Democrats and their Bavarian regional partner Christian Social Union (CSU) down 2 points at 26 percent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU were the largest party in the EU polls, but on 28.9 percent — their worst-ever score in a national election.

The SPD, an unhappy partner in the national government, and two years out from the next scheduled general elections, was down 5 points down in the latest poll at just 12 percent.

In the EU vote the SPD obtained 15.8 percent.

The opinion poll also showed the extreme-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) moving to within 1 point of the SPD on 11 points, which is what they scored in the European elections.

State broadcaster ARD television has in recent days reported that climate change has become a priority for 46 percent of voters — up 26 percentage points since the 2014 European elections.

Recent polls also suggest a generational split, with the Greens leading the CDU among those 18 to 44 years old, and those over 60 favoring Merkel.

Young voters in particular — energized by the Fridays for Future school strikes, anti-coal protests and a passionate campaign from leading YouTube stars — abandoned the mainstream CDU/CSU and SPD parties in droves.

In the wake of her party’s comparatively poor showing in the European elections, Merkel on Wednesday promised a new climate strategy by September.