Business / Corporate

Japan Display to secure financial aid from China-Taiwan group in June

Kyodo

Japan Display Inc. said Thursday it will secure a capital injection from a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium next month.

The struggling display-maker, which is a supplier to Apple Inc., has been told by the consortium it will formally decide on the financial aid by June 14.

The consortium, including China’s Harvest Tech Investment Management Co. and Taiwanese panel-maker TPK Holding Co., had delayed an investment of up to ¥80 billion ($730 million) agreed under a bailout plan, in order to reassess the business prospects of Japan Display.

The Japanese firm also said it will receive additional financial assistance from state-backed fund INCJ Ltd.

It will sell all of its 27.2 percent stake in JOLED Inc., an affiliate that makes advanced displays, to INCJ. In exchange, the fund will cancel a debt of around ¥45 billion.

Japan Display will also convert an additional ¥27 billion in long-term loans from INCJ to preferred shares as part of the assistance.

Japan Display said it has also asked Apple for concessions on repayment of part of its debt from the U.S. firm.

Japan Display was established in 2012 following the merger of the display operations of Sony Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba Corp. with support from INCJ.

However, the display-maker logged a group net loss for the fifth straight year in fiscal 2018 through March amid intensified competition from Chinese and South Korean rivals. It announced earlier this month it will cut about 1,000 jobs, or about 10 percent of its global and group workforce.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The best-before date of Calbee Inc.'s bagged potato chip products will be extended by two months starting October.
Calbee to extend potato chip products' best-before date by two months
Major Japanese snack-maker Calbee Inc. said Thursday that it will extend the best-before date for its potato chip products by two months. The company also said it will change the best-be...
Image Not Available
Dollar rises above ¥109.70 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar rose above ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, supported by buybacks. At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥109.74, up from ¥109.20 at the same time on Wednesday. ...
Life will supply a range of products, including those from its in-house brand, to members of Amazon Japan's Prime Now service.
Amazon Japan and Life supermarket tie up to sell fresh foods online, starting in Tokyo
Amazon.com Inc.'s Japanese unit and Life Corp., one of the country's major supermarket chains, said Thursday they will join forces to sell fresh foods online starting later this year, aiming to ...

,