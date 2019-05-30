National

Japan to tighten checks on South Korean fishery products in apparent Fukushima ban tit-for-tat

JIJI

The health ministry said Thursday that it will strengthen inspections on flatfish and some other fishery products from South Korea starting Saturday.

The ministry characterized the measure as an effort to safeguard the health of Japanese people ahead of summer, when food poisoning cases tend to increase.

But the tighter inspections are likely a de facto countermeasure against South Korea, which has banned imports of fishery products from Fukushima and seven other prefectures since the March 2011 nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 plant, analysts say.

According to the ministry, the tighter inspections will also cover refrigerated shucked arch shells, fan mussels, cockles and sea urchins.

For some of the items, imports from countries other than South Korea will also be subject to the stricter checks.

The ministry will raise the annual number of South Korean flatfish covered by inspections for parasites that may cause diarrhea and other problems to 600 from the current 300.

The number of patients who suffered food poisoning in Japan due to parasites in South Korean flatfish stood at 62 in 2015, 113 in 2016, 47 in 2017 and 82 in 2018.

The ministry will also double the number of inspections on other fishery products, such as arch shells, for pathogenic microorganisms. It is considering a further increase in the number of checks depending on the results.

In April, the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization overturned a lower body’s ruling that South Korea’s import ban on Japanese fishery products from the eight prefectures amounted to unfair discrimination.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A traffic jam in central Tokyo last July
Half of Tokyo firms are unprepared for Olympic traffic congestion, survey finds
Nearly half of some 500 companies based in central Tokyo that were polled in a recent survey have yet to make plans to circumvent the traffic congestion expected during the 2020 Olympics and Paraly...
Yukio Edano (center), head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, prepares to meet with the leaders of other opposition parties at the Diet on Wednesday.
Japan's CDP, DPP and JCP won't face each other in one-seat districts in bid to topple Abe's LDP
The main opposition parties have decided to field single candidates in most one-seat districts in this summer's Upper House election to more effectively face off with ruling party candidates, their...
Workers in protective gear disinfect a farm in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, where an outbreak of swine fever occurred earlier this month.
In bid to prevent more outbreaks of swine fever, two Aichi Prefecture farms to ship pigs early
The Aichi Prefectural Government plans to have two farms facing a high risk of being contaminated with swine fever ship their pigs ahead of schedule to prevent the spread of the disease, informed s...

, , , , , , , , ,