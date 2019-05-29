National / Politics

Japan to propose Abe-Kim summit to North Korean officials next week

Kyodo

The Japanese government plans to reach out to North Korean officials next week in Mongolia to propose a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un, government sources said Wednesday.

Abe has said he is willing to meet Kim “without conditions,” softening his previous stance. He had said it would be a prerequisite for a summit that North Korea moves closer to returning Japanese nationals abducted by its agents in the 1970s and 1980s.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has met Kim twice for negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, said during a visit to Tokyo this week that he supports an Abe-Kim summit.

According to the sources, Japanese officials hope to speak with North Korean diplomats on the sidelines of a Northeast Asian security conference to be held June 5-6 in Ulaanbaatar.

The conference will be a rare opportunity for Japanese and North Korean officials to speak as the countries do not have formal diplomatic ties.

Japan is expected to send a senior official from the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau to the conference, while North Korea may send a vice foreign minister, the sources said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Japan to extend $1.2 billion in loans to improve Bangladesh infrastructure
The Japanese government said Wednesday it will extend ¥132.7 billion (about $1.2 billion) in loans to Bangladesh to help the South Asian nation improve its infrastructure. "We w...
Female customers enjoy chatting and having drinks with male hosts at a Tokyo "host club."
Parents of a nightclub worker who died from chugging alcohol win benefits
The parents of a man in the night entertainment industry who died after chugging alcoholic drinks at work in 2012 were granted worker's benefits Wednesday in the first such court ruling in Japan...
A school bus for Caritas Elementary School arrives a stop in Kawasaki on Wednesday morning, where its pupils and their parents were attacked.
Following Kawasaki attack, attention turns to survivors' mental trauma
Even before a knife-wielding man attacked a group of elementary school students in Kawasaki on Tuesday, Japan had already seen news of children dragged into dreadful circumstances this year....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan plans to propose a summit meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Japanese government sources. | ?¯

, , ,