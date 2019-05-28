An aerial photo shows the scene of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki on Tuesday morning. | KYODO

Mass stabbing in Kawasaki leaves 13 injured and at least two feared dead

YOKOHAMA - A mass stabbing in Kawasaki on Tuesday morning has left 13 people injured, including elementary school children, with many of them seriously hurt and at least one child and an adult showing no vital signs, the local fire department said.

Investigative sources said they had detained a suspect in the mass stabbing, a man who appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, who had also stabbed himself in the area around his neck. The suspect was unconscious and in serious condition, they said.

Authorities also found two knives at the site that appeared to have been used in the attack.

Scores of police, firemen and other officials were seen at the site in Kawasaki’s Tama Ward near Noborito Station.

“I heard fire engines coming in the morning and I saw a man lying on the ground bleeding,” a man who lives nearby told public broadcaster NHK. “I saw many elementary school children lying on the ground near a school bus stop. School rucksacks were scattered all over the place.

“There was another man lying on the ground bleeding at a municipal-run bus stop near the school’s bus stop,” the man added.

