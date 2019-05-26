Prodemocracy protesters carry a banner during a demonstration in Hong Kong on Sunday. The Chinese characters translate as "Vindicate June 4th." A vigil will be held on June 4 in Victoria Park to mark the 30th anniversary of the military crackdown on the student-led protest movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. | AP

Thousands march in Hong Kong to commemorate 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre

AP

HONG KONG - More than 2,000 people marched in Hong Kong on Sunday to mark 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed.

Demonstrators took to the streets during the afternoon holding yellow umbrellas that had “Support Freedom, Oppose Evil Laws” written on them.

Some people carried a black coffin, while others pushed wheeled white crosses and the numbers 6 and 4 — a nod to June 4, 1989, when leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party ordered the military to re-take Tiananmen Square from student-led protesters.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the martial action.

Commemorations to mark the event are strictly banned in mainland China.

