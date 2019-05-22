Foreign nationals take tests on April 25 in Tokyo as part of their applications for a newly introduced type of working visa. | ORGANIZATION FOR TECHNICAL SKILL ASSESSMENT OF FOREIGN WORKERS IN FOOD INDUSTRY / VIA KYODO

National

347 pass Japan's foreign worker exam for jobs in food service industry

Kyodo

Nearly 350 of the first group of non-Japanese applying for newly created visas to work in Japan’s food service industry have passed a qualification exam, an implementing body said Tuesday.

The Organization for Technical Skill Assessment of Foreign Workers in Food Industry said 347, or 75.4 percent, of 460 examinees cleared the language and skills tests held in Tokyo and Osaka last month.

The successful candidates are expected to start working possibly from July, according to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, which oversees the food service industry.

That sector, which includes restaurants and catering, is among 14 designated as in scope for foreign nationals working under a residence status called Specified Skilled Worker No. 1, which grants a stay of up to five years.

The new visa status was introduced on April 1 to cope with the chronic labor shortage arising from the country’s rapidly graying and shrinking population, marking a major policy shift from its traditionally strict immigration rules.

Over the next five years, the government expects up to about 345,000 non-Japanese to acquire the new visa status to work in those 14 labor-hungry sectors, which include accommodation, nursing care, construction and farming.

Of the 347 successful applicants, 203 were Vietnamese, 37 Chinese and 30 Nepalese, the organization said.

The second round of exams for food service workers is scheduled for late next month, with exams to be held in seven cities across the nation and plans to accepting up to 2,000 applicants.

The government expects up to 53,000 non-Japanese with the new residence status to work in the food service industry over the next five years.

Around 140,000 non-Japanese are currently engaged in food service work, according to the ministry.

Proficient workers in the construction and shipbuilding fields can further extend their stay by securing the second “No. 2” new visa status, which allows holders to bring family members into the country and has no limit on the number of times the visa can be renewed.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hiroshi Inoya (left) and Soma Sakimoto meet in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Flying the friendly skies: Okinawa student reunites with mystery benefactor who loaned him airfare
A high school student in Okinawa Prefecture reunited Tuesday with an unknown benefactor who lent him money when he lost his wallet to buy a ticket for a flight, after he managed to get in touch wit...
Empress Masako is greeted Wednesday at the Japanese Red Cross Society's annual gathering in Tokyo.
Empress Masako conducts first official duties since emperor's enthronement
Empress Masako conducted her first official duties Wednesday in her own capacity since the enthronement of her husband Emperor Naruhito at the beginning of the month. The 55-year-old empress, wh...
Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako wave during a wedding parade in Tokyo in June 1993.
Government decides route of October parade to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's enthronement
The government said Tuesday it has decided on the October parade route to be taken by the imperial couple to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's enthronement earlier this month. The open motorcade is e...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign nationals take tests on April 25 in Tokyo as part of their applications for a newly introduced type of working visa. | ORGANIZATION FOR TECHNICAL SKILL ASSESSMENT OF FOREIGN WORKERS IN FOOD INDUSTRY / VIA KYODO

, ,