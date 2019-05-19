National / Politics

61% of Japanese back Abe plan to meet North Korean leader without conditions, survey finds

Kyodo

Around 61 percent of voters support Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s stance of seeking talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without a guarantee of progress on the issue of Japanese nationals abducted decades ago, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the nationwide telephone poll conducted Saturday and Sunday, the approval rate for Abe’s Cabinet stood at 50.5 percent, down from 51.9 percent in the previous survey conducted in early May. The disapproval rate was 36.2 percent, up from 31.3 percent.

Abe has recently softened his stance toward Pyongyang amid a continuing lack of progress over the past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korean agents. He has been reaching out to Kim by proposing a meeting “without preconditions,” a shift from his previous position that any summit should yield progress on the abduction issue.

In the survey, 61.2 percent said they welcomed Abe’s idea of meeting with Kim without preconditions, while 30.2 percent did not.

On the government’s plan to raise the consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent in October, 57.6 percent expressed opposition, while 37.6 percent were supportive.

The government maintains the consumption tax will be raised as planned unless Japan’s economy suffers a shock on the scale of the global financial crisis triggered by the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

Recent economic data have shown the Japanese economy could be on a downward trend amid protracted trade tensions between the United States and China.

Koichi Hagiuda, executive acting secretary-general of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, hinted in April at a postponement, saying, “There could be a different development” depending on the Bank of Japan’s business sentiment survey for June, due out on July 1.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Participants taking part in an esports event, called the Evolution Championship Series, battle it out at Fukuoka Kokusai Center in the city of Fukuoka on Feb. 15.
Survey finds nearly 43% of people expect esports to grow in popularity in Japan
A Jiji Press survey showed Sunday that 42.8 percent of people think esports competitive video games will become popular as sports in Japan, up 7.4 percentage points from the previous survey carried...
Image Not Available
NPO uses traditional Japanese karuta card game to help foreign residents learn disaster-re...
A Tokyo-based nonprofit organization is using traditional karuta playing cards as part of a disaster-prevention effort to help foreign nationals living in Japan get information and overcom...
Rocks and gravel pour onto a prefectural road in the town of Yakushima, Kagoshima Prefecture, after heavy rain on Saturday.
Rescuers help hundreds of climbers stranded by heavy rain on Yakushima Island
Rescuers on Sunday helped trekkers descend a mountain on Yakushima Island after at least 266 people were stranded following heavy rain. The island was hit by torrential rains of around 120 milli...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sakie Yokota, the mother of Megumi Yokota, who was kidnapped by North Korean agents in 1977, speaks during a meeting in Tokyo on Sunday between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. | KYODO

, , , ,