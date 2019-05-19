Rescuers help hundreds of climbers stranded by heavy rain on Yakushima Island

Rescuers on Sunday helped trekkers descend a mountain on Yakushima Island after at least 266 people were stranded following heavy rain.

The island was hit by torrential rains of around 120 millimeters per hour on Saturday afternoon that flooded roads and caused landslides.

Several climbers complained of feeling unwell, but the rest are believed to be fine, according to local officials.

The island, known for its famous Jomon cedar tree and 1,936-meter Mount Miyanoura, was designated a world natural heritage site by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

On Saturday, at least 10 buses being used to transport hikers became stranded with several cars following the torrential rain, leaving about 200 people trapped, local officials said. The heavy downpour caused a road near one of the starting points for hikers to cave in, officials at the Yakushima town office said.

Rescue workers headed to the area but decided to postpone operations until early Sunday due to bad weather. All the people trapped were safe in the buses and cars as of Saturday night, town officials said.

The Yakushima town office issued an evacuation advisory for 6,667 households on the island.

Later Saturday night, the Kagoshima Prefectural Government requested that Ground Self-Defense Force personnel be dispatched to help rescue those stranded.

Other areas in southern Kyushu also received heavy rain.

The Meteorological Agency warned that up to 200 mm could fall in Kagoshima and 180 mm could fall in Miyazaki Prefecture in a 24-hour period through 6 p.m. Sunday.