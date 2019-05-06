This picture taken and realeased Sunday by the Investigative Committee of Russia shows a fire of a Russian-made Superjet-100 at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow. | AFP-JIJI

'Several injured' as passenger plane makes fiery emergency landing in Moscow

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW - “Several people were injured” when a passenger plane made an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport and caught fire, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The Interfax agency reported that the plane, a Russian-made Superjet-100, had just taken off from Sheremetyevo airport on a domestic route when the crew issued a distress signal.

“It attempted an emergency landing but did not succeed the first time, and on the second time the landing gear hit (the ground), then the nose did, and it caught fire,” a source told Interfax.

The agencies did not immediately say how many people were on board and TASS did not specify the number of injured. It said ambulances were sent to the scene of the landing and the passengers were evacuated.

Russian television showed a column of smoke towering over the plane. Other images showed the aircraft on fire as it attempted to land, then passengers leaving by a forward door.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, the plane had been headed to the far northwest city of Murmansk in Russia. It said initial indications suggested an electrical fault might have caused the fire while the plane was in the air.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This image taken from video provided by Instagram user @artempetrovich shows an SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines on fire during an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow Sunday. | @ARTEMPETROVICH / VIA AP This picture taken and realeased Sunday by the Investigative Committee of Russia shows a fire of a Russian-made Superjet-100 at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow. | AFP-JIJI A gutted Sukhoi SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines is seen after an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow Sunday. The plane belonging to Russian national carrier Aeroflot landed in flames at the airport. | AP

