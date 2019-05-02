Taiwan seeks Japan's assistance in locating double-murder suspect

Taiwanese authorities said Thursday they are seeking the assistance of Interpol in locating an Iraqi man who this week fled with his 1-year-old son to Japan where he works after allegedly killing his Taiwanese parents-in-law.

Prosecutors issued a statement saying they sought an arrest warrant for Ali Hammad Jomaah and notified immigration authorities to arrest him should he re-enter Taiwan.

The island’s Criminal Investigation Bureau earlier confirmed that it has requested the assistance of Interpol through their Japanese counterparts to locate Jomaah, who left Taiwan on Tuesday morning on a flight to Japan.

Media reports said Jomaah, 31, initially flew to Taiwan on March 26 from Japan, where he works as an English teacher. The purpose of the trip was to meet with his Taiwanese wife, surnamed Hsiao, to discuss their pending divorce and custody problems.

Hsiao and her son came to Taiwan earlier this year with her parents, who had traveled to Japan to bring them back after learning of allegations of domestic violence.

Hsiao and her son had since then been staying with her parents, who are both in their 70s, in Taipei’s Shihlin District, the reports said.

On Monday night, after a quarrel with his parents-in-law at their apartment, Jomaah strangled them and then left, taking his infant son with him, according to the reports. The parents had reportedly requested their daughter not to be present for her own safety.

Jomaah reportedly told his wife on Wednesday over social media that he had returned to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

However, police said they suspect Jomaah is still in Japan as he did not return to his residence in Ishikawa Prefecture, nor did the Japanese government have his departure record, the reports said.

Jomaah and Hsiao met in the United States when they were pursuing their advanced studies. After Jomaah obtained his master’s degree in teaching English as a second language, Hsiao followed him to Japan where they got married about two years ago. He found work as a teacher in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture.

Taiwan is not a member of Interpol and has no official relations or extradition agreement with Japan.