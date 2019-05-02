South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha makes a speech in an ordinary session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in February 2019. | KYODO

National / Politics

South Korean foreign minister says Seoul should not meddle in wartime labor cases

JIJI

SEOUL - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Thursday she thinks Seoul should not meddle in wartime labor lawsuits in which South Korean plaintiffs have launched procedures to convert assets seized from Japanese companies into cash.

Speaking to reporters, she explained that the perspective of allowing South Korean nationals to exercise their rights is behind the government’s inaction over the cases.

Noting that it would be important to find solutions that can be accepted by the victims, Kang said the South Korean government is analyzing and examining the situation continuously.

She also stressed that Japanese and South Korean diplomatic authorities are making efforts to manage the problem properly so as to prevent the situation from getting worse due to overreaction.

With Japan, which entered a new era with the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday, South Korea will continue to promote the development of future-oriented relations while facing history squarely, the foreign minister added.

On Wednesday, Japan protested that the South Korean government has yet to take any concrete steps to correct the state of violating the 1965 bilateral accord to settle wartime compensation issues.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
A-bomb survivor continues mission for nuke-free world
Jiro Hamasumi, in utero when the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945, told the United Nations on Wednesday he and other survivors will persist with their efforts to ...
Image Not Available
Two teens arrested after woman injured by rope across road
Two teenagers were arrested Thursday for allegedly stretching a rope across a road in western Japan late April, leading a 77-year-old woman to fall off her moped. The 16-year-old high sc...
Image Not Available
Taiwan seeks Japan's assistance in locating double-murder suspect
Taiwanese authorities said Thursday they are seeking the assistance of Interpol in locating an Iraqi man who this week fled with his 1-year-old son to Japan where he works after allegedly killin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha makes a speech in an ordinary session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in February 2019. | KYODO

, , ,