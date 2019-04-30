Forensics officers search Kokkinopezoula lake, also known as "red lake," for possible bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer near the village of Mitsero, Cyprus, Monday. | REUTERS

Toxic waters hamper search for corpses in Cyprus serial killer case

MITSERO, CYPRUS - Cypriot authorities say poor visibility in a man-made lake’s toxic waters is hampering the search for a victim of a suspected serial killer.

Investigators believe a suitcase at the bottom of the lake contains the remains of one of seven foreign women and girls that a Cypriot army captain has confessed to killing.

Fire chief Marcos Trangolas told The Associated Press on Monday that it’s slow going for a robotic camera being used in the search. He said a sonar device will also be deployed.

The 35-year-old suspect said he put the bodies of three of his victims — a mother and daughter, and another woman — in suitcases and dumped them in the lake.

A suitcase containing the remains of an adult woman was retrieved from the lake Sunday.

This undated and unlocated picture taken from a Facebook page allegedly shows 35-year-old Greek Cypriot army officer Nicos Metaxas posing for a selfie image. Cypriot authorities combed lakes for the remains of three women and a girl dumped by the suspected serial killer, in a "Good Friday" hunt for bodies that has shocked the island. The search focused on two lakes southwest of Nicosia where Metaxas allegedly confessed to having dumped the bodies.

