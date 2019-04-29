Baby girls stand n their cribs last summer at Salhiya Orphanage, which now hosts foreign and Iraqi children of Islamic State militants, in Baghdad. The spiritual council for Iraq's Yazidi community said Sunday that it will not embrace the children of women raped by Islamic State group men, just days after it said it would accept "all survivors" of the extremist group's attempted annihilation of the minority community. | AP

World / Social Issues

Iraq: Yazidis to accept survivors of Islamic State rapes but not their kids

AP

IRBIL, IRAQ - The spiritual council for Iraq’s Yazidi community said Saturday that it will not embrace the children of women and girls raped by Islamic State group men, just days after a statement saying it would accept “all survivors.”

IS militants stormed the Yazidi heartland in northwest Iraq in 2014, massacring men and forcing women and children into slavery. The group attempted to annihilate the minority community, which it views as heretics.

Efforts to locate Yazidis abducted by the militants have been fettered in part by the insular community’s reluctance to accept children of rape.

Some 3,000 Yazidis remain missing, weeks after U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria defeated the last fragments of the IS group’s self-styled “caliphate.” Many of the surviving Yazidis are believed to be sheltering in the camps for civilians who escaped IS in the final months of the fighting.

Yazidi official Ali Khedhir Ilyas said Sunday the Supreme Spiritual Council in Iraq encouraged Yazidi women to return with their children, no matter their parentage, but added “we cannot force the families to accept” those born of rape.

Some women returning from Syria have given up their children for adoption because their families in Iraq would not accept them. Others have refused to return to the Yazidi community.

In a statement Saturday, the spiritual council said the media had “distorted” the meaning of an earlier statement concerning the Yazidi women and children who were forced into slavery in 2014.

It said the earlier edict to accept women survivors and their children into the community “absolutely did not mean the children who were born as a result of rape.” Instead, it was concerned with the children born to two Yazidi parents and abducted at the time of the IS attack, the spiritual council said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Men unload a case containing the black boxes from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 outside the headquarters of France's BEA air accident investigation agency in Le Bourget, north of Paris, March 14.
FAA mulled grounding Boeing 737 Max jets last year after learning of anti-stall system woes: source
U.S. regulators considered grounding some Boeing 737 Max planes last year after learning belatedly of a problem with a system that is now the main suspect in two deadly crashes, a source close to t...
Image Not Available
Revered judge and civil rights icon Damon J. Keith dies at 96
Judge Damon J. Keith, a grandson of slaves and revered figure in the civil rights movement who as a federal judge was sued by President Richard Nixon over a ruling against warrantless wiretaps, die...
Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces fire during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Sunday.
Pope appeals for evacuation of migrants from Libyan centers via 'humanitarian corridors'
Pope Francis has appealed for the evacuation of women, children and sick migrants trapped in Libyan detention centers as soon as possible, through humanitarian corridors. During his Regina Coeli...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Baby girls stand n their cribs last summer at Salhiya Orphanage, which now hosts foreign and Iraqi children of Islamic State militants, in Baghdad. The spiritual council for Iraq's Yazidi community said Sunday that it will not embrace the children of women raped by Islamic State group men, just days after it said it would accept "all survivors" of the extremist group's attempted annihilation of the minority community. | AP

, , , , ,