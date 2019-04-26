Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono to visit Saudi Arabia and Africa

Foreign Minister Taro Kono will make separate visits to Saudi Arabia and Africa by the end of Golden Week, it was announced Friday.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Kono, who left for the Middle East the same day, hopes to hold talks with dignitaries including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Assaf, the Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign minister will voice support for Saudi Arabia’s social reforms, including moves to advance women in society, before ending his visit on Monday.

Also, Kono is expected to confirm cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia, chair country of Group of 20 summit in 2020, before Japan hosts this year’s G20 summit in Osaka in June.

In addition, Kono announced Friday that he will visit the African countries of Angola, South Sudan and Ethiopia from Thursday until May 6 to meet with their leaders.

Kono will be the first Japanese foreign minister to visit South Sudan, where the Self-Defense Forces are stationed as part of the command for the U.N. peacekeeping mission.

“I hope to discuss mainly support for the peace process,” he said.

The minister also showed interest in strengthening cooperation on business initiatives in Africa. Promoting investment in Africa is expected to be a key theme of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD VII, to be held in Yokohama in August.