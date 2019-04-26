National / Politics

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono to visit Saudi Arabia and Africa

JIJI

Foreign Minister Taro Kono will make separate visits to Saudi Arabia and Africa by the end of Golden Week, it was announced Friday.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Kono, who left for the Middle East the same day, hopes to hold talks with dignitaries including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Assaf, the Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign minister will voice support for Saudi Arabia’s social reforms, including moves to advance women in society, before ending his visit on Monday.

Also, Kono is expected to confirm cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia, chair country of Group of 20 summit in 2020, before Japan hosts this year’s G20 summit in Osaka in June.

In addition, Kono announced Friday that he will visit the African countries of Angola, South Sudan and Ethiopia from Thursday until May 6 to meet with their leaders.

Kono will be the first Japanese foreign minister to visit South Sudan, where the Self-Defense Forces are stationed as part of the command for the U.N. peacekeeping mission.

“I hope to discuss mainly support for the peace process,” he said.

The minister also showed interest in strengthening cooperation on business initiatives in Africa. Promoting investment in Africa is expected to be a key theme of the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD VII, to be held in Yokohama in August.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

India-born Puranik Yogendra, backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, makes a speech in front of Nishikasai Station in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, on April 19.
Foreign-born candidates discuss challenges and prejudice on the Tokyo campaign trail
In a nation where there are few foreign-born politicians in local assemblies or in the Diet, the sight of a candidate openly touting his or her foreign background through loudspeakers on the campai...
Abandoned homes as a proportion of total housing stock in Japan hit a record high of 13.6 percent, up 0.1 point from the previous survey five years earlier.
Number of abandoned homes in Japan edges up to record high of nearly 8.5 million
The number of abandoned homes hit a record high of 8.46 million as of Oct. 1, rising by 260,000 over five years, government data showed Friday. Abandoned homes as a proportion of total housing s...
Ichiro Ozawa (left), co-leader of the Liberal Party, and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, hold a news conference to announce their merger on Friday in Tokyo. 
Democratic Party for the People, Japan's second-largest opposition force, absorbs Ozawa's Liberals
The second-largest opposition party, the Democratic Party for the People, on Friday absorbed a smaller opposition party in an attempt to bolster its strength ahead of an Upper House election this s...

, , ,