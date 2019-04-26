NPO seeking open government finds that some Japan ministers' schedules were swiftly binned

Records of Cabinet ministers’ schedules, including details of their meetings, were discarded a very short period of time after or even on the day they were created, it has been learned.

The revelation came after Access-Info Clearinghouse Japan, a nonprofit organization based in Tokyo, made freedom of information requests to some ministries. The NPO is working to promote the disclosure of public information.

The guidelines on the management of administrative records stipulate that the storage period for records on ministers’ schedules is less than a year.

It is not illegal to dispose of such records on the day they were created. But the NPO is calling for the guidelines to be revised so they are stored for a longer period, pointing out that schedule records are important sources of material for checking whether ministers are abusing their positions.

The NPO asked the Cabinet Office and 11 ministries to disclose records of their ministers’ schedules in fiscal 2017 and 2018, as well as related records. The requests came in the wake of a series of scandals related to public records, including one in which the Finance Ministry tampered with those linked to a controversial discounted sale of state land in the city of Osaka to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

In response to the requests, many of the ministries said they did not have or had already discarded such records. The Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said they dumped their records on the day they were created. The Finance Ministry said it disposed of its records after related events ended.

Yukiko Miki, head of the NPO, expressed concern, saying: “Information on whom ministers met and where they went represent government activities. Unless such information is preserved as an official record, it will be very difficult to verify such information afterward, and ministers could possibly abuse their positions.”

Records of ministers’ schedules should be kept for more than a year, Hiroshi Miyake, a lawyer and former member of the official records management committee at the Cabinet Office, said.

“Ministers aren’t qualified to be in their posts unless they have the resolve or enthusiasm to do things that would go down in history,” he added.