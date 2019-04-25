Business / Corporate

Toyota to end production of Mark X luxury sedan

NAGOYA - Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it will end production of its Mark X luxury sedan in December.

Mark models have been the face of Toyota sedans since the 1968 debut of the Mark X’s predecessor, the Corona Mark II. Around 4.67 million Mark model cars have been sold so far.

The Mark X was introduced in 2004 as the successor to the Mark II, but it has faced sluggish sales due to slowing demand for sedans in recent years.

On Wednesday, Toyota released two special edition Mark X models. The two-wheel-drive version starts at ¥3,331,800, while the four-wheel-drive model starts at ¥3,489,480.

Toyota Motor Corp. released two special edition Mark X luxury sedan models, one of which is seen here in promotional materials provided by the carmaker, ahead of the planned end of production in December. | KYODO

