Trump accepts Elizabeth's invitation for state visit to Britain in June

LONDON - Buckingham Palace has announced U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to Britain in June as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace said Tuesday that Trump and his wife, Melania, have “accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom.” The visit will take place from June 3-5.

Trump made an official trip to the U.K. last summer, though that was not a state visit, which typically features royal pomp including a banquet with the queen at Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation for a state visit more than two years ago, but the trip has been deferred amid concerns about the president’s reception and the U.K.’s extended crisis over Brexit.

