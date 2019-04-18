Ruling LDP calls for law to tighten regulation of tech giants in Japan to protect vendors

The Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday urged the government to consider a new law obliging technology giants such as Amazon.com Inc. and Google LLC to disclose contract terms with vendors using their sites.

The set of proposals compiled by the ruling LDP urged the government to require the tech giants, also including Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc., to clarify the rules of transactions and to notify the vendors in advance when they intend to change them.

The panel of the party’s Research Commission on Market Competitiveness Policy also requested them to respond appropriately to any complaints from vendors.

Concerns have been raised that the tech groups are abusing their dominant position with regards to smaller companies using their platforms, and that they are collecting customers’ personal data without gaining sufficient consent or disclosing how the information will be used.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission said Wednesday its survey showed that some 50 percent to 90 percent of vendors using sites run by Amazon, Apple, Google, Rakuten Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp. said their contracts have been changed without prior negotiations.

The commission also said in a separate survey that of some 2,000 consumers polled, 75.8 percent “have concerns” about the way the tech companies collect and manage personal information and data.

The government is expected to soon compile new rules to ensure more transparent transactions between platform providers and vendors.

Some cases involving the tech giants have led the commission to raid their offices for alleged violation of antitrust laws.