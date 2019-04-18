Chilean Nicolas Zepeda (center) leaves the public prosecutor's office in Santiago Wednesday after he was questioned by French prosecutors for the alleged killing of his former Japanese girlfriend in France in 2016. | AP

Chilean suspect quizzed in probe of Japanese woman missing, believed slain in France

Kyodo

SANTIAGO - Prosecutors on Wednesday questioned a Chilean man suspected of murdering a Japanese woman who went missing while studying in France.

The questioning of Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 28, took place at a prosecutors’ office in Santiago with French officials present, the Chilean side said.

French authorities suspect that Zepeda murdered Narumi Kurosaki, a student from Japan’s University of Tsukuba who went missing after dining and returning with Zepeda to the dorm of her university in Besancon, eastern France, on Dec. 4, 2016.

Kurosaki’s body has not been found and Zepeda has denied the allegation in a statement submitted to Chilean authorities.

French prosecutor of Besançon, Etienne Manteaux, walks toward waiting journalists outside the public prosecutor's office in Santiago Wednesday after the questioning of Chilean Nicolas Zepeda for the alleged killing of his former Japanese girlfriend in France in 2016.

