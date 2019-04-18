Chilean suspect quizzed in probe of Japanese woman missing, believed slain in France

Prosecutors on Wednesday questioned a Chilean man suspected of murdering a Japanese woman who went missing while studying in France.

The questioning of Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 28, took place at a prosecutors’ office in Santiago with French officials present, the Chilean side said.

French authorities suspect that Zepeda murdered Narumi Kurosaki, a student from Japan’s University of Tsukuba who went missing after dining and returning with Zepeda to the dorm of her university in Besancon, eastern France, on Dec. 4, 2016.

Kurosaki’s body has not been found and Zepeda has denied the allegation in a statement submitted to Chilean authorities.