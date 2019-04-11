Hiroshi Yamamura, Maritime Self-Defense Force chief of staff, speaks during a news conference at the Defense Ministry on April 2. | KYODO

Japan to send MSDF head, destroyer to Chinese navy's fleet review

Kyodo

Japan will send the head of the Maritime Self-Defense Force and a destroyer to the Chinese navy’s fleet review in late April to strengthen defense exchanges, the Japanese government said Thursday.

MSDF Chief of Staff Hiroshi Yamamura will make a four-day trip from April 22 to attend the naval review on April 23 off the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, according to the Defense Ministry, becoming the first Japanese maritime force chief to visit the country in five years.

Bilateral meetings between Yamamura and other participating countries’ naval chiefs are being arranged, the ministry and the MSDF said.

Japan will send the MSDF destroyer Suzutsuki with some 250 personnel on board, the first such dispatch to China since December 2011, as part of mutual naval visits that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in October to resume.

The fleet review will take place to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of China’s navy.

MSDF destroyers and Chinese warships made mutual visits from 2007 to 2011, but the exchanges came to a halt in 2012 when the Japanese government brought the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, called Diaoyu in China, under state control, straining bilateral ties.

