Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks at a newly opened Ground Self-Defense Force base on Miyako Island on Sunday. | KYODO

National

Japan defense chief vows to defend territory in visit to new GSDF base on distant southwest island

Kyodo

MIYAKOJIMA, Okinawa Pref. - Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Sunday highlighted Japan’s resolve to defend its far-flung territory amid China’s maritime assertiveness by touring a newly opened Ground Self-Defense Force base on Miyako Island.

“The Miyako Island camp is on the front lines of our country’s defenses. We are seeing steady progress over the defense of the southwestern region,” Iwaya told GSDF members on the islet located some 290 kilometers southwest of Okinawa’s main island.

Miyako Island sits around 210 km from the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which China claims and calls Diaoyu. Chinese government ships have repeatedly entered Japanese waters around the Senkakus, creating tensions.

The GSDF is gearing up to fill what is considered a defense vacuum in the waters around Okinawa, with Japanese troops having been stationed only on the prefecture’s main island until recent years.

On Miyako Island, a 380-member security unit was deployed to a camp established on March 26. Missile units are also expected to be installed as early as 2020, with the total number of troops there to eventually increase to 700 or 800.

Some of the approximately 54,000 residents of the island group have expressed opposition to the GSDF deployment.

Iwaya has recently admitted that ammunition, such as mortar rounds, have been in storage on the camp site despite authorities having told locals that only guns and flares are kept. On Sunday, he apologized to Miyakojima Mayor Toshihiko Shimoji and a representative of local residents over the incident.

“Our explanation was insufficient. I’m very sorry,” Iwaya said.

The ammunition has been temporarily removed from the island to address safety concerns among residents. It will be brought back once an ammunition depot, which is under construction in a different part of the island, is completed, according to the Defense Ministry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Indonesian trainees (far side) maneuver large agricultural equipment in Kanonji, Kagawa Prefecture, last October. 
Insiders warn of continued exploitation by technical trainee brokers as Japan launches new visa s...
A whistleblower working for a technical trainee broker in Vietnam has brought to light a series of problematic, exploitation issues at such firms, including illegal spending on extravagant events a...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko view cherry blossoms during their walk through the outer Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo early Sunday morning.
Emperor and Empress surprise joggers in early morning stroll outside Imperial Palace
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko took a morning walk outside their residence Sunday, viewing cherry blossoms in the outer Imperial Palace grounds in central Tokyo during a rare occasion that ...
U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore land-based missile interceptor systems, installed at a U.S. military experimental facility in Hawaii, are seen on Jan. 18.
Japan's new Aegis Ashore systems will not be fitted with air defense capabilities
U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore land-based missile interceptor systems, when introduced by Japan, will not have Cooperative Engagement Capability equipment for air defense, it was learned late Saturday...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks at a newly opened Ground Self-Defense Force base on Miyako Island on Sunday. | KYODO

, , , , ,