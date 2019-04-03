Business

Jetstar 787 had 'serious' engine trouble before landing at Kansai International Airport

Kyodo

A Boeing 787 plane of Australian budget carrier Jetstar Airways had trouble with both engines before landing at Kansai International Airport, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry classified the situation as a “serious incident” that could have led to a major accident, adding that although there were no reports of injuries it has decided to send inspectors to the airport to look into the plane, which was from the northern Australian city of Cairns.

When the aircraft was descending toward the airport at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, the thrust of its left engine went down for a few seconds before recovering, and subsequently the right engine’s thrust also fell for tens of seconds, according to the ministry.

It also said readings from the right engine’s instrument were unstable several minutes before it saw the fluctuations in speed.

The 787 did not sent an emergency message requesting a preferential landing and touched down safely at about 7:20 p.m., according to the airport’s operator.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chief's Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo in December.
Carlos Ghosn Twitter account says ousted Nissan chief will 'tell the truth' at news conference ne...
A verified Twitter account under the name of ousted Nissan Motor Co. chief Carlos Ghosn announced Wednesday that the onetime auto titan will hold a hotly anticipated news conference next week. "...
A juvenile AquaBounty salmon
Canada OKs first farm for genetically modified salmon
Canada's first commercial farm for genetically modified salmon received environmental approval on Tuesday — the final hurdle in a decades-long push to bring the fast-growing fish to market, amid st...
Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu is escorted by security guards during a visit to the Ha'tikva market in Tel Aviv Tuesday. Twitter says it has "taken action" after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Netanyahu and smearing his opponents.
Twitter says action was taken against pro-Netanyahu propaganda bot network
Twitter says it has "taken action" after an Israeli watchdog exposed an alleged bot network spreading propaganda in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and smearing his opponents. Noam ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An aircraft belonging to Jetstar Japan Co. Ltd., in which Japan Airlines Co. holds a stake, flies last month. | KYODO

, , ,