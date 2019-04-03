Jetstar 787 had 'serious' engine trouble before landing at Kansai International Airport

A Boeing 787 plane of Australian budget carrier Jetstar Airways had trouble with both engines before landing at Kansai International Airport, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry classified the situation as a “serious incident” that could have led to a major accident, adding that although there were no reports of injuries it has decided to send inspectors to the airport to look into the plane, which was from the northern Australian city of Cairns.

When the aircraft was descending toward the airport at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, the thrust of its left engine went down for a few seconds before recovering, and subsequently the right engine’s thrust also fell for tens of seconds, according to the ministry.

It also said readings from the right engine’s instrument were unstable several minutes before it saw the fluctuations in speed.

The 787 did not sent an emergency message requesting a preferential landing and touched down safely at about 7:20 p.m., according to the airport’s operator.