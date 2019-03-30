More than 70 percent of adults convicted of abusing their own children or children they live with were abused or neglected when they themselves were children, a recent survey showed Saturday. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Survey finds 70% of adults convicted of abusing own kids were mistreated themselves

Kyodo

More than 70 percent of adults convicted of abusing their own children or children they lived with experienced being abused or neglected when they were children themselves, a survey showed Saturday.

Even though the survey by Japanese research institute Riken is based on a small sample of 25 people, Kumi Kuroda, a psychiatrist who led the survey, said its results show that effects of abuse and neglect could extend into adulthood and that people with adverse childhood experiences need outside support in their parenting.

Kuroda’s survey team contacted 124 people who were serving time in prison for child abuse and sent a set of over 400 questions to those who offered to cooperate.

Of 25 people who responded, 18, or 72 percent, said they had adverse childhood experiences such as physical abuse, neglect or emotional maltreatment, the survey found.

Eleven of them, or 44 percent, had mental health problems such as depression and alcoholism, and 17, or 68 percent, were in challenging parenting situations such as having three or more infants to raise and their children having health problems.

The team also surveyed 74 adults who have no record of abusing children, and 13 of them, or 18 percent, said they experienced abuse or neglect as children.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese municipalities and companies urged to craft evacuation plans in event mega-quake rocks P...
The government Friday urged municipalities and companies to flesh out preparations for a massive earthquake that could occur off the Pacific coast, including evacuation plans for areas that may ...
Crowds descend upon Imperial Palace's Inui Street to see cherry blossoms
Crowds of spectators enjoyed cherry blossom viewing along Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Saturday after the area was opened to the public. Inui Street, which stretches ab...
A panel of experts has called for all university and technical college students in Japan to be given beginner-level education on artificial intelligence.
Education on AI proposed for all university and technical college students in Japan
A panel of experts has called for all university and technical college students in Japan to be given beginner-level education on artificial intelligence. The proposal is part of a package of AI-...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

More than 70 percent of adults convicted of abusing their own children or children they live with were abused or neglected when they themselves were children, a recent survey showed Saturday. | GETTY IMAGES

,