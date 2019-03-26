Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms to around ¥110.20 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar firmed modestly Tuesday to trade around ¥110.20 in Tokyo, supported by a stock market rally.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.19-19, up from ¥110.06-06 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1312-1312, up from $1.1307-1307, and at ¥124.65-65, up from ¥124.45-45.

After moving around ¥110.00, the dollar topped ¥110.20 in midmorning trading in line with a sharp rebound by the Nikkei 225 stock average. But the greenback lost steam when it approached the ¥110.30 threshold.

Selling of dollars for yen for settlement purposes ahead of the fiscal 2018 end on Sunday pushed the U.S. currency down, close to ¥110, around noon, traders said.

In the afternoon, the dollar moved narrowly between ¥110 and ¥110.20 amid a lack of trading incentives, market sources said.

Investors increasingly retreated to the sidelines to wait for the announcements of U.S. economic data, including the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March, a currency broker said.

An official at a Japanese bank said the dollar repeated minor ups and downs on buying on higher stocks and selling on lower U.S. long-term interest rates.

Safe-haven buying of the yen vis-a-vis the dollar came to a halt as excessive global slowdown fears receded after the release of a strong German economic index, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm noted.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and talk-show host Oprah Winfrey hug during an Apple special event in Cupertino, California.
Apple lays out plans for its news app and credit card
Apple laid out the details of its news subscription service, Apple News Plus, and a new credit card at an event Monday. It's also expected to launch a video service that could compete with Netflix,...
In February, a Seven-Eleven owner in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, began closing his store overnight because he couldn't find enough workers to keep it staffed.
METI tells convenience store operators to come up with plans to cope with Japan's labor crunch
Operators of Japan's major convenience store chains need to formulate plans to address the severe labor shortage that is creating growing discontent among their struggling franchisees, the industry...
Private sector rivals have complained that Japan Post Bank's higher savings cap will place unfair pressure on them.
Japan Post Bank to double savings cap to ¥26 million starting Monday
Japan Post Bank will raise the cap on its yūcho postal savings Monday to ¥26 million per customer, up from ¥13 million. The cap will be set at ¥13 million each for ordinary and time sav...

