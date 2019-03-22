In graduation comments, Princess Kako wishes for sister's happiness

Princess Kako, the 24-year-old granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, graduated from International Christian University in Tokyo on Friday, and expressed her wish for her sister’s happiness.

In written answers to questions from the media, Princess Kako commented on the postponement of the marriage between her sister, Princess Mako, 27, and Kei Komuro following reports that Komuro’s family was involved in a financial dispute. “I would like my sister’s wishes to be met, as I believe the important detail is how they feel about each other,” she said.

Regarding her own marriage prospects, the princess wrote, “I wish to get married in time, at a point that isn’t too late. My ideal partner would be someone with whom I can be relaxed.”

The princess, the younger daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, appeared for the press in a black gown, cap and white high heels ahead of the graduation ceremony.

“I feel grateful that I could lead a wonderful school life,” she said.

In written answers to questions from the media, the princess said she will devote herself to performing her official duties from now on and will not enter graduate school.

“It is not about what I want to do, but about addressing the official duties that have been asked of me,” she said. “I do have dreams, but I would like to keep them to myself.”

Asked about the abdication of the Emperor, who is 85, on April 30 and the ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne of her uncle, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, on May 1, the princess said she will be as supportive as she possibly can while performing her duties.

Princess Kako’s brother, Prince Hisahito, 12, will become second in line to the throne after the abdication. Her father, who is 53, will become the Crown Prince and will receive the title Koshi Denka.

The princess entered Gakushuin University in Tokyo in April 2013, and transferred to ICU in April 2015, where she majored in psychology. She spent nine months at Leeds University in Britain from September 2017.