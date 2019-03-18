Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing at least 50 people in mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, appears in the dock at the Christchurch District Court in the city Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

New Zealand gunman 'rational,' will represent himself: ex-lawyer

AFP-JIJI, AP

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - The Australian charged with murder in the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques plans to represent himself and appears “rational,” his court-appointed lawyer said Monday.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder — though he may face other charges — and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers that left at least 50 people dead.

Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, said the 28-year-old “indicated he does not want a lawyer.”

“He wants to be self-represented in this case,” said Peters, who played down suggestions that Tarrant may not be fit for trial.

“The way he presented was rational and someone who was not suffering any mental disability. That’s how he appeared. He seemed to understand what was going on,” Peters said.

Also Monday, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said Tarrant acted alone but may have had support.

“We believe absolutely there was only one attacker responsible for this,” Bush told a news conference. But he added that the support of other people hasn’t been ruled out and is “a very, very important part of our investigation.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Students in Christchurch, New Zealand, raise candles as they gather for a vigil to commemorate victims of Friday's mass shooting, outside the Al Noor mosque in the city on Monday.
New gun laws will make New Zealand safer after mosque massacre, PM Jacinda Ardern says
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday she would announce new gun laws within days, after at least 50 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch....
A Xinjiang delegate walks among the delegates as they leave the Great Hall of the People after attending the closing session of China's National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday.
China says 13,000 'terrorists' arrested in Xinjiang since 2014
Authorities in China have arrested almost 13,000 "terrorists" in the restive far western region of Xinjiang since 2014, the government said Monday, in a lengthy policy paper again defending its con...
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary session of China's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 12. The country's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that Xi will visit Italy, France and Monaco from Thursday to March 26.
Chinese leader Xi to visit Europe in bid to boost trade amid row with U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will make state visits to Europe from this week as he seeks to bolster trade relationships on the continent while trying to end a trade war with the U.S. Xi w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing at least 50 people in mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, appears in the dock at the Christchurch District Court in the city Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,