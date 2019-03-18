New Zealand gunman 'rational,' will represent himself: ex-lawyer

The Australian charged with murder in the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques plans to represent himself and appears “rational,” his court-appointed lawyer said Monday.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with one count of murder — though he may face other charges — and appeared at Christchurch District Court on Saturday after the rampage during Friday prayers that left at least 50 people dead.

Duty lawyer Richard Peters, who represented him during the preliminary court hearing, said the 28-year-old “indicated he does not want a lawyer.”

“He wants to be self-represented in this case,” said Peters, who played down suggestions that Tarrant may not be fit for trial.

“The way he presented was rational and someone who was not suffering any mental disability. That’s how he appeared. He seemed to understand what was going on,” Peters said.

Also Monday, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said Tarrant acted alone but may have had support.

“We believe absolutely there was only one attacker responsible for this,” Bush told a news conference. But he added that the support of other people hasn’t been ruled out and is “a very, very important part of our investigation.”