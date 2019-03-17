Alleged Christchurch gunman's actions stun hometown

Those who watched Brenton Tarrant growing up in the sleepy Australian country town of Grafton say they had no inkling of the potential evil he allegedly unleashed in merciless gunfire at two New Zealand mosques that claimed at least 50 lives.

The chief suspect in New Zealand’s worst mass shooting in modern history grew up in a modest house in suburban Grafton, a close-knit town of 20,000 on the Clarence River in northern New South Wales state.

Jennifer Huxley, an Australian Broadcasting Corp. reporter, went through Grafton High School six years ahead of Tarrant.

“I’ve caught up with some of his classmates and they remember him as a bit of a class clown,” Huxley said Saturday. “But staff remember him as a bit of a disruptive student who was prone at times to being quite cruel to his classmates.”

“But the teachers are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the pupil that they were involved with in Grafton has now been involved in what has happened in Christchurch,” Huxley said.

After high school, Tarrant became a personal trainer at the Big River Squash and Fitness Center, where he had earlier trained and become obsessive about building up his strength.

“I am a goddam monster of willpower. I just need a goal or object to work toward,” Tarrant posted on social media in 2011, a year after his father died.

Tracey Gray struggles to accept that the diligent fitness trainer she employed is the man accused of a horrific hate crime in Christchurch.

“I can’t … believe that somebody I’ve probably had daily dealings with and had shared conversations and interacted with would be capable of something this extreme,” Gray told Nine Network television.

While working as a fitness center, Tarrant ran free athletic programs for children, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Gray said Tarrant had left Grafton by early 2012. He traveled the world, including what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as sporadic visits there. Police say he spent little time in Australia during the past four years.

Tarrant wrote that he developed his racist views while traveling in Europe in 2017.

A woman who works at a Grafton news agency, who gave her name only as Brigid, told ABC that local residents were shocked by the events in Christchurch.

“It is very upsetting, actually,” Brigid said. “I think pretty much everyone is in the same boat of being very upset about it. It’s not something you would expect from someone from such a small community because everyone is well known.”

Tarrant had traveled to the Balkans in the past three years, where he toured historic sites and apparently studied battles between Christians and the Ottoman empire.

Authorities in Bulgaria, Turkey and Croatia have confirmed that Tarrant had been to their countries from 2016 to 2018. Hungarian counterterrorism authorities also suggested that Tarrant had visited but revealed no other information, and local media in Bosnia reported a 2017 trip there.

While the details of Tarrant’s travels are sketchy, authorities in those countries said they are investigating his movements and any contacts he might have had with local people.

During his shooting spree, Tarrant exposed his apparent fascination with the religious conflicts in Europe and the Balkans — a volatile region that has been the site of some of Europe’s most violent clashes.

Tarrant’s soundtrack as he drove to a Christchurch mosque included a nationalist Serb song from the 1992-95 Bosnian war that tore apart Yugoslavia. The song glorifies Serbian fighters and former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic — the man jailed at the United Nations war crimes tribunal in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes against Bosnian Muslims.

Tarrant’s rifles contained the names of legendary Serbs and Montenegrins who fought against the 500-year-rule of the Muslim Ottomans in the Balkans, written in the Cyrillic alphabet used by the two Orthodox Christian nations.

In a 74-page manifesto that he posted on social media, Tarrant said he was a white supremacist who was out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims.

In Bosnia, many residents said the massacre in New Zealand and Tarrant’s mention of Karadzic, who has been convicted of genocide, have brought back their own horrific memories of the Bosnian war, which killed more than 100,000 people.

“This (attack) is more proof that Karadzic’s ideology is a motive for killings and terrorism,” said Adel Sabanovic, a Muslim from the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo and a survivor of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which Bosnian Serb troops killed some 8,000 Muslim boys and men. “It must be condemned in strongest possible terms.”

A YouTube video for the song that Tarrant played in his car on the way to gunning people down at the mosque in Christchurch shows emaciated Muslim prisoners in Serb-run detention camps during the war. “Beware Ustashas and Turks,” says the song, using wartime, derogatory terms for Bosnian Croats and Bosnian Muslims used by Serb nationalists.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the New Zealand shooting is “a terrible crime conducted by a psychopath.” He criticized foreign and domestic media for somehow implying that Serbs should be blamed for the crime because of the gunman’s “taste for music.”