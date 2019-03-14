Lawyers and supporters walk to the Sendai District Court on Feb. 8 to attend proceedings for a damages suit filed by two women who were forced to undergo sterilization surgery under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. | KYODO

Victims sterilized under Japan's eugenics law to get ¥3.2 million each under state redress plan

The central government is expected to pay ¥3.2 million in redress to every surviving victim of a state sterilization program that was conducted under a now-defunct eugenics law, ruling party lawmakers said Thursday.

The one-time payments, on par with similar compensation in Sweden, will be made to victims who underwent sterilization regardless of whether they consented. But the spouses of deceased victims will not be eligible for redress, according to a plan worked out by the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner the Komeito party.

The plan is likely to be submitted as a bill by the ruling and opposition parties in early April, with Diet passage expected by the end of the month.

The ruling parties have been considering the payment of compensation ahead of court rulings in a series of suits filed against the state since January.

But whether the redress will be welcomed by the victims remains uncertain as ¥3.2 million is far less than the compensation demanded by plaintiffs in the lawsuits, with the highest demand exceeding ¥35 million.

The former eugenics law, modeled on Nazi Germany’s sterilization law, authorized surgery to sterilize people with learning difficulties, mental illnesses or genetic disorders to prevent the birth of “inferior” offspring during a time of postwar food shortages. It was enacted in 1948 and remained in force until 1996.

The LDP and Komeito set the amount of redress by looking at the examples of Germany and Sweden, which have apologized to and compensated the victims of their sterilization programs.

In Sweden, where a similar eugenics law was in force between 1935 and 1975, a law came into force in 1999 to pay 175,000 Swedish krona to each of the victims, now equivalent to around ¥3.12 million.

In Japan, about 25,000 people with disabilities were sterilized under the law, including around 16,500 who underwent surgery without their consent, according to the health ministry and the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

Victims who do not possess records of their sterilization will be able to use evidence such as operative scars and the testimonies of people familiar with their situation to secure redress.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set up a panel in the summer to certify the victims.

