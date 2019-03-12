Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firms slightly to around ¥111.35 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar gained modest ground to trade at around ¥111.35 in Tokyo on Tuesday, helped by higher Japanese stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.36-36, up from ¥111.27-28 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1266-1266, up from $1.1248-1249, and at ¥125.47-47, up from ¥124.16-16.

The dollar rose above ¥111.40 in the morning after the Japanese currency weakened against the British pound amid growing optimism over a deal for Britain’s departure from the European Union. The Nikkei 225 stock average’s sharp advance also lent support to the dollar.

In the afternoon, however, the greenback came under selling pressure.

A currency broker said that the dollar was struggling for direction in late trading while players were sitting on the sidelines to “see the outcome of a Brexit vote” in the British Parliament later in the day.

“Active trading was held in check before the release of the U.S. consumer price index for February,” a domestic bank official said.

