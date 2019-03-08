Through gene editing, Japan team develops iPS cells with lower rejection risk

A research team in Japan has tapped genome editing to successfully produce induced pluripotent stem cells, known as iPS cells, that have a reduced risk of rejection.

The outcome of the research by the team led by Akitsu Hotta, a lecturer at Kyoto University’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, was expected to be published on the electronic version of the U.S. journal Cell Stem Cell on Friday.

Rejection occurs when the type of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) in the transplanted cell is different from that of the transplant recipient. The risk of rejection is low when iPS cells created from people whose inherited HLA type was the same as that of their parents are transplanted into others with the same HLA type.

Because the inheritance of identical HLA types is rare, however, HLA type surveys of over 150,000 people are said to be necessary to create a bank of low-rejection-risk iPS cells, which could then be used to reduce rejection risk for more than 90 percent of the Japanese public.

The research team created iPS cells from cells of people who had inherited various HLA types, and turned them into blood cells after removing certain HLA genes through genome editing. These blood cells were subject to reduced attacks by the recipients’ immune systems.

The team believes that the HLA types of more than 95 percent of Japanese people can be covered by sourcing iPS cells created from people of 12 different HLA types.

“We’d like to carefully check the effectiveness and the safety of the (lower rejection risk) cells so as to actually deliver them to patients,” Hotta said.