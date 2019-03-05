Dollar almost flat around ¥111.90 in Tokyo

The dollar moved in a tight range around ¥111.90 amid a dearth of trading incentives in Tokyo trading Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.88-89, down slightly from ¥111.90-91 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1326-1326, down from $1.1357-1357, and at ¥126.73-74, down from ¥127.09-10.

The dollar rose to around ¥111.90 in the midmorning on purchases by Japanese importers after fluctuating between ¥111.70 and ¥111.80.

The greenback eased on selling triggered by worsening in Chinese indexes on nonmanufacturing activities, traders said.

In the afternoon, the U.S. currency firmed back above ¥111.90 as the Nikkei 225 stock average cut losses but failed to top ¥112.

Players retreated to the sidelines before the Institute for Supply Management’s announcement later Tuesday of the U.S. nonmanufacturing index, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The official pointed out that the dollar was underpinned by rosy views on the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations and the euro’s weakening ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy-setting meeting.

But the dollar’s sharp advance would be unlikely as long as U.S.-linked trade issues remain unresolved, a domestic bank official said.