A new bill aims to ban the flying of drones over U.S. military bases and Self-Defense Forces' facilities in Japan. | KYODO

National

Japan plans drone ban over U.S. military and SDF facilities, but media fear restrictions on reporting

Kyodo

The government on Tuesday approved a bill to revise the drone regulation law to prohibit the flying of drones over U.S. military bases and Self-Defense Forces’ facilities as part of its measures to prevent terrorist attacks using drones.

The government plans to submit the bill to the current Diet session, but news organizations are protesting the move on the grounds it could potentially disrupt newsgathering.

Under the bill, the government would also ban drones from flying over venues for this year’s Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

During those sporting events, only drones controlled by the media providing coverage would be allowed to fly over the venues.

Under the existing law, Japan already prohibits drone flights over key facilities such as the Prime Minister’s Office and the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The bill on the law revision stipulates a drone flight ban over and within a 300-meter radius of U.S. military and SDF facilities as designated by the defense minister.

Police officers and SDF personnel will be allowed to destroy drones operating in restricted zones without permission. Violators face imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to ¥500,000.

Last month, the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association — funded and operated by daily newspapers, news agencies and broadcasters — submitted a written statement to the government arguing the revised law could “substantially restrict news coverage activities and infringe on the people’s right to know.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Nam Gwan-pyo
South Korea taps new ambassador for Japan
South Korea has named a former National Security Office official as its next ambassador to Japan as part of its regular spring reshuffle of senior diplomats, according to local media reports.
Image Not Available
Head of Japan's ground forces discusses defense cooperation with Philippine counterpart
The chief of staff of the Ground Self-Defense Force met with his Philippine counterpart on Monday and discussed defense cooperation and regional security. Gen. Koji Yamazaki held talks wi...
Image Not Available
Japan relaxes rules on iPS cell research, potentially paving way for growth of human organs in an...
The green light has been given to a controversial research process that involves implanting human stem cells inside animals and could eventually lead to growing human organs for transplant inside a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A new bill aims to ban the flying of drones over U.S. military bases and Self-Defense Forces' facilities in Japan. | KYODO

, , , , ,