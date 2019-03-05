Democrats demand details of Trump-Putin talks from White House amid reports records were destroyed

Senior U.S. Democrats on Monday demanded the White House provide details of communications between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after reports that such information was destroyed or hidden.

The chairmen of three U.S. House committees — on intelligence, foreign affairs, and oversight — wrote the White House seeking information on the substance of the leaders conversations, any notes or documents related to the talks, and whether Trump or anyone acting on his behalf concealed or misrepresented the substance of the communications — a violation of federal law.

“According to media reports, President Trump, on multiple occasions, appears to have taken steps to conceal the details of his communications with President Putin from other administration officials, Congress, and the American people,” committee chairmen Adam Schiff, Elliot Engel and Elijah Cummings wrote in a statement.