Democrats demand details of Trump-Putin talks from White House amid reports records were destroyed

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Senior U.S. Democrats on Monday demanded the White House provide details of communications between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after reports that such information was destroyed or hidden.

The chairmen of three U.S. House committees — on intelligence, foreign affairs, and oversight — wrote the White House seeking information on the substance of the leaders conversations, any notes or documents related to the talks, and whether Trump or anyone acting on his behalf concealed or misrepresented the substance of the communications — a violation of federal law.

“According to media reports, President Trump, on multiple occasions, appears to have taken steps to conceal the details of his communications with President Putin from other administration officials, Congress, and the American people,” committee chairmen Adam Schiff, Elliot Engel and Elijah Cummings wrote in a statement.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel speaks during the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 13. Engel is working with Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, to review President Donald Trump's encounters with and connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a private meeting in Helsinki last year. | AP

