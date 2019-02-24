World / Science & Health

Iceland gives industry the OK to hunt up to 2,130 fin and minke whales over five years

AP

REYKJAVIK - Iceland’s whaling industry will be allowed to keep hunting whales for at least another five years, killing up to 2,130 baleen whales under a new regulation issued by the Nordic nation’s government.

The five-year whaling policy was up for renewal when Fisheries Minister Kristjan Juliusson announced this week an annual quota of 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales for the next five years.

While many Icelanders support whale hunting, a growing number of businessmen and politicians are against it based on the island’s dependence on tourism.

The Icelandic Travel Industry Association on Friday criticized the move, saying the government was damaging the country’s economic interests as well as its international reputation to benefit a small whaling sector that is struggling to sell its products.

A whale is hauled onto a fishing boat off the west coast of Iceland in this file photo. | AP

