People walk past ticket gates at Tokyo Metro's Kasumigaseki Station, one of the busiest subway stations in Japan. | KYODO

Electromagnetic body scanners slated for testing in one of Japan's busiest subway stations in March

The transport ministry said Friday it will try using body scanners to check subway passengers for dangerous items next month using a technology that converts electromagnetic waves into images.

The experiment, designed to bolster security in the wake of fatal bullet train assault last year, will be conducted at Tokyo Metro’s Kasumigaseki Station, one of the busiest subway stations in the nation.

“We are studying various ways of inspections including methods involving other devices, and (this experiment) will be the first one. We may conduct more experiments on other methods,” a ministry official said.

The body scanners will be installed at one or two of the station’s ticket gates between March 4 and 7. The scanners will be used seven hours a day, including during rush hours, to monitor objects under people’s clothing, according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry. The ministry claims it will discard all of the people’s body images after the experiment is over.

The scanning process does not require stopping passengers or subjecting them to luggage checks, the ministry said. People who do not wish to participate will be able to use other ticket gates, the ministry said. Around 150,000 passengers use the station daily.

Incidents on bullet trains in recent years have raised concerns about the security of public transportation. The government is exploring ways to strengthen public security in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The ministry will try to see if the scanners, which sound similar to devices used at airport security checkpoints, can detect mock knives and explosives without interrupting operations at the station. As part of the new security measures on railways, the ministry has decided to ban “unwrapped” knives on trains starting in April.

The experiment at Kasumigaseki Station will be run by Sohgo Security Services Co., better known as Alsok.

