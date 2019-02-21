A handout released Wednesday shows an artist's impression of the outermost planet of the solar system, Neptune, and its small moon Hippocamp. Hippocamp was discovered in images taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. | NASA / L. CALCADA / ESA / HUBBLE / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Hippocamp: Neptune's newest, tiniest moon likely chip off comet-hit bigger one

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - Neptune’s newest and tiniest moon is probably an ancient fragment of a much larger moon orbiting unusually close.

In the journal Nature on Wednesday, California astronomers shine a light on the 21-mile-wide (34-km-wide) moon Hippocamp, named after the mythological sea horse.

SETI Institute’s Mark Showalter discovered Neptune’s 14th moon in 2013. Showalter and his research team theorize Hippocamp was formed from debris created when a comet slammed into Proteus, the largest of Neptune’s inner moons. The two moons orbit just 7,500 miles (12,000 km) apart and were likely even closer in the past.

Scientists have long believed Neptune’s inner moons were repeatedly smashed by comets. Showalter says finding little Hippocamp so close to big Proteus provides “a particularly dramatic illustration of the Neptune system’s battered history.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address in Moscow Wednesday.
Russia warns Guaido against 'inviting foreign intervention' under aid 'cover' into Venezuela
Moscow on Wednesday warned Venezuela's self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, against "inviting foreign intervention" by using aid shipments as "cover," and called for dialogue between the g...
President Donald Trump talks with then Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom (left) and as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise, California, in November. Newsom says the Trump administration is engaging in "political retribution" by trying to take back $3.5 billion granted for the state's high-speed rail project.
'Political retribution': California fights back at Trump threat to derail rail funds over its sui...
Disputes over President Donald Trump's border wall and California's bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation's most populous state. The Trump administration ...
A member of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces monitors trucks carrying men, identified as Islamic State group fighters who surrendered, as they are being transported out of the last IS holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province, on Wednesday.
Civilians, including many children, leave besieged Islamic State-held enclave of Baghouz
A convoy of trucks carrying hundreds of civilians, including men, women and children, left the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria on Wednesday, signaling a possible end t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A handout released Wednesday shows an artist's impression of the outermost planet of the solar system, Neptune, and its small moon Hippocamp. Hippocamp was discovered in images taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. | NASA / L. CALCADA / ESA / HUBBLE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,