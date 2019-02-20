Crew members rescued after ASDF loses contact with F-2 fighter jet over waters off Kyushu

Two crew members of an Air Self-Defense Force F-2B double-seat fighter jet were rescued Wednesday morning after their aircraft went missing earlier in the day over the Sea of Japan north of Kyushu, according to Defense Ministry officials.

ASDF radar had lost track of the fighter during a training flight.

The incident occurred about 130 km northeast of the ASDF’s Tsuiki Air Base in Fukuoka Prefecture, where the aircraft was based.

In May 2017, four Ground Self-Defense Force crew members were killed after a GSDF LR-2 reconnaissance plane disappeared from radar in a mountainous area of Hokkaido amid low visibility and poor weather conditions.