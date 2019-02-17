The week ahead for Feb. 18 to Feb. 24

Monday

Meeting to be held of state panel tasked with settling dispute between central and Okinawa governments over relocation plan for key U.S. air base within Okinawa Prefecture.

Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for December.

Tuesday

Otsu District Court to hand down ruling in damages suit filed by family of junior high school student who killed himself in 2011 after being bullied.

Wednesday

Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for January.

Japan Tourism Agency to release estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January. In 2018, foreign tourists reached a record 31.19 million, up for the seventh straight year.

Thursday

First meeting of third-party committee set up by Chiba Prefectural Government to be held over high-profile death of 10-year-old girl Mia Kurihara, who was repeatedly abused by her father. Panel members will review how local and school officials handled her case despite receiving her plea for help and once placing her in protective custody.

Friday

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reaches 2,616 days in office, matching Shigeru Yoshida’s fourth-longest stint. Abe is on course to surpass Taro Katsura, who was prime minister for a record of 2,886 days in the early 1900s, in November 2019. Abe secured his third three-year term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September 2018.

Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for January.

Eighth anniversary of earthquake that devastated the city of Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island in 2011, killing 185 people, including 28 Japanese students.

Japan’s space probe Hayabusa2 to land on asteroid Ryugu and collect samples.

Saturday

Crown Prince Naruhito’s 59th birthday.

Sunday

Okinawa Prefecture to hold referendum on planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan to the Henoko district in Nago. It will ask voters their opinion of the Tokyo-Washington plan to relocate the base within the island prefecture, where U.S. military bases in Japan are concentrated. Voters are asked to choose from three options — “yes,” “no” or “neither.” Okinawa’s governor, who opposes relocation within the prefecture, must respect an outcome supported by at least one-quarter of eligible voters, but the result is not binding on the central government.

Ceremony marking 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito’s enthronement to be held in Tokyo. Emperor Akihito will become first Japanese Emperor to abdicate in about 200 years on April 30, and Crown Prince Naruhito will ascend throne on May 1.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to announce this year’s winners of Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Two Japanese films are nominated, with “Mirai,” directed by Mamoru Hosoda, competing for best animated feature film and “Shoplifters,” by Hirokazu Kore-eda, up for best foreign language film.