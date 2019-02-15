National

Bullet train ticket machines fail across Japan

Kyodo

NAGOYA - Ticket machines were out of service at some stations Friday on bullet train lines across Japan due to a technical glitch.

The machines went offline in the morning at stations including Shin-Yokohama and Nagoya. Railway Information Systems Co. said the problems occurred following a system upgrade.

The company, founded by shinkansen operators, said machines froze each time passengers tried to buy round-trip tickets for unreserved seats. The cause is still under investigation and some machines remained out of order as of Friday afternoon.

A woman in her 50s who was on her way back to Nagoya from Shin-Yokohama said, “I had to wait in line for 30 minutes at a ticket counter. It was very inconvenient.”

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ticket vending machines for the Tokaido Shinkansen at Shin-Yokohama Station are out of service Friday. | KYODO

