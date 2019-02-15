White House weighs use of military, other accounts to find cash for border wall

If President Donald Trump declares an emergency to build the wall with Mexico, he still needs money to pay for it. And shifting money from other accounts to deliver the $5.7 billion he wants is not without political problems.

The administration has spent months trying to figure out how the president might be able to move forward with the wall — the central promise of his 2016 campaign — if Congress refuses to give him the money.

As early as last March, Trump was publicly floating the idea of using the military for the task. “Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M!” he tweeted then.

But Congress controls the country’s purse strings and must appropriate money he wants to spend.

Among the laws Trump could turn to is Section 2808 of Title 10 of the U.S. Code pertaining to military construction.

According to the statute, if the president declares an emergency “that requires use of the armed forces,” the defense secretary “may undertake military construction projects, and may authorize the Secretaries of the military departments to undertake military construction projects, not otherwise authorized by law that are necessary to support such use of the armed forces.”

Another law, Section 2293 of the code’s Title 33, allows the diversion of funds from an Army civil works project to a mission that is “essential to the national defense.”

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has said there are various accounts available.

One possibility is shifting a portion of the $13 billion in disaster aid Congress approved last year for Puerto Rico and a dozen states, including California and Texas, hit hard by hurricanes, flooding and other disasters. The money funds Army Corps projects, and the Puerto Rico aid alone totals more than $2 billion.

But Texas lawmakers revolted over White House plans to tap Hurricane Harvey funds, and Sen. John Cornyn said Thursday they won assurances from the White House that the money won’t be used for the wall.

“We’ve been pretty clear we thought that would be a mistake,” said Cornyn, who along with the state’s governor and other lawmakers urged the White House to stay away from that account. “There’s limited pots of money he can get into, but I’m pretty confident he won’t get into disaster funds.”

A more likely option is the military construction account that’s used to upgrade bases and facilities.

Congressional aides said there is $21 billion available. That includes about $10 billion in funds from the current 2019 fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, and $11 billion remaining from the previous four years, said the aides. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the funding details.

But tapping the military construction money also may hit resistance. The money often goes for improvements to housing, roads, hospitals and other facilities, and can be used to eliminate mold or other hazardous problems at military installations in congressional districts across the nation and around the globe.

As an example, the aides said, there is funding for a medical facility at a U.S. base in Germany that has been partially constructed. If those funds were used, the medical center could be left half-built.

The president can decide to use military construction funds, but it will be up to the Defense Department to determine which specific projects would lose their money, the aides said.

While the president has the authority to take the funds, the aides said that, according to the law, the money must be used in support of U.S. armed forces, and the key question is whether Trump could prove the funds were being spent to actually support troops.

Potentially easier to tap is the military’s counterdrug account, so-called Section 284 money, as suggested by Rep. Mark Meadows, a Trump ally and leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus. But it falls short of what’s needed with about $800 million available.

Using that money would not require declaration of a national emergency, but aides said it is less likely the president would dip into those funds.

“I’ve obviously suggested 284 for a long time,” Meadows said recently. “There’s not enough money there, but it’s a good start.”

The White House has been searching for funding as it became clear Congress would not provide the money Trump was demanding to build the wall. Trump had campaigned on the promise that Mexico would pay for it.

Instead, this week lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal to provide nearly $1.4 billion for fences and barriers along the southern border as part of a broad funding package to avoid another federal shutdown.

Both the Senate and House approved the compromise on Thursday, ahead of Friday’s deadline. The White House said Trump would sign it but then declare a national emergency and perhaps invoke other executive powers to build the wall.

An emergency declaration is sure to spark a flood of lawsuits. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the House of Representatives might sue, and some Democratic state attorneys general said their states would, too. Public and private landowners along the border also would be very likely to go to court if the administration tried to seize land for the wall through the process called eminent domain.

The legal fights would test the extent of the president’s authority as well as whether the situation at the border really constitutes an emergency.

Even if the president has the authority to move money around, the congressional aides said a key question will be if Trump can prove the funds are being spent in support of the military.

Trump critics concede that the president has broad authority to declare a national emergency under a 1978 law. But it’s not “a blank check to invoke ’emergency’ powers simply because he couldn’t get what he wanted through the normal political process,” said Brianne Gorod, chief counsel of the liberal-leaning Constitutional Accountability Center.

But the Supreme Court has never overruled a presidential declaration, conservative scholar John Yoo said in a recent telephone briefing arranged by the Federalist Society.

Another issue that may confront a declaration is that border security is “thoroughly civilian,” David French, a senior writer at the conservative National Review, said on the same Federalist Society briefing. French said it’s a “stretch” to think that the military is needed at the border.

But he said that federal judges might be reluctant to get involved, especially because Congress has the authority under the National Emergencies Act to terminate a national emergency.

That prospect seems unlikely, however, now that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will support Trump’s emergency declaration.