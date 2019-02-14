Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (right) travel on a ski lift with Alexander Lukashnko's son, Kolya, at the mountain resort of Krasnaya Polyana near the Black Sea resort of Sochi, southern Russia, Wednesday. | AP

World / Politics

Putin, Belarus leader ski, discuss 'integration' but Kremlin denies unification bid

AFP-JIJI

SOCHI, RUSSIA - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko arrived on Wednesday for three days of talks and skiing with Russian President Vladimir Putin — their third meeting since Dec. 25.

Meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi — the 2014 Winter Olympic Games host city — the leaders discussed closer integration of their ex-Soviet countries before hitting the slopes.

The talks focused on bilateral issues and “the prospects of integration processes,” the Kremlin said.

Speculation has been swirling in recent months that Moscow is pressuring Belarus into closer integration with a view to establishing a unified state — and possibly extending Putin’s stay in power at its helm.

In remarks released to the media, the two leaders sought to praise their nations’ tight ties and dismiss reports of recent tensions.

“We have a big program — today and in the next two days,” Putin told Lukashenko, calling Belarus Russia’s “most important strategic partner.”

“I know there are hiccups and there are problems, just the way it happens between friends. I hope these problems will get solved in the future just like they were in the past,” the Russian leader said.

Lukashenko responded in kind. “The ties between Belarus and Russia are unshakeable, no matter what someone writes or says,” he said.

In December, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow was ready for closer integration with Belarus — including a common currency, shared customs services and courts — in line with a 1999 agreement to create a “union state.”

Moscow denies talk of outright unification, however.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has dismissed suggestions the Kremlin was looking for a way to prolong Putin’s time in power when his fourth presidential term ends in 2024 by making him the head of a new, “unified” state.

The outspoken Belarussian leader has been more blunt, saying last month unification “was not on the agenda.”

Russia is Belarus’s closest ally and the two have formed a nominal “union” with close trade and military cooperation.

But the countries have bickered for years over a multitude of issues including energy prices and import duties.

Moscow’s takeover of Crimea and support for separatists in Ukraine in 2014 sent shivers through Belarus.

Talks of Moscow pressure intensified after a recent oil tax change by Russia that could cost Belarus more than $10 billion by 2024.

Lukashenko has accused Russia of seeking to blackmail Belarus into deeper integration.

The Belarus leader said in December that Moscow’s approach is: “Listen, here’s your oil, but you destroy your country and become part of Russia.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man skis past Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Eastern Canada digs out from major snowstorm
A huge snowstorm blanketed eastern Canada on Wednesday, closing schools, grounding hundreds of flights and forcing many workers to stay home as tens of thousands of plows toiled to clear roads. ...
A tow truck crew pulls a Petaluma High School District bus out of high water in California on Wednesday.
Storm brings floods and snow to U.S. West
Rain, snow and wind hit the U.S. West on Wednesday, flooding roads, toppling trees and cutting power while raising threats of debris flows from wildfire scars. The tempest, aimed at California a...
Paul Manafort leaves a federal courthouse in Washington on April 4, 2018.
Former Trump campaign chairman Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe, judge rules
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators and a federal grand jury in the special counsel's Russia probe, a judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Amy ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (right) travel on a ski lift with Alexander Lukashnko's son, Kolya, at the mountain resort of Krasnaya Polyana near the Black Sea resort of Sochi, southern Russia, Wednesday. | AP

, , ,