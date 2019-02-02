Japanese crab boat seized by Russian authorities for allegedly fishing inside EEZ

A crab boat, owned by a company in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, has been seized by Russian authorities in the Sea of Japan for allegedly fishing illegally in Russia’s exclusive economic zone, prefectural officials said Saturday.

The Nishino Maru No. 68 with 10 crew members was seized Wednesday after leaving port on Jan. 26, according to the officials.

The Japanese Consulate General in Vladivostok said the fishing boat was taken to Nakhodka, 90 kilometers (about 60 miles) east of Vladivostok. Consular officials are gathering further information.

In late January 2009, a crab fishing boat from Tottori Prefecture was seized by Russian authorities for allegedly fishing illegally inside Russia’s EEZ.

All 10 crew members aboard were released in early February of that year after making a payment to Russian authorities.