Ilham Ahmed, the co-president of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Kurdish-led forces backed by the U.S. in Raqqa, Syria, gives an interview to The Associated Press in Kobani, north Syria, in 2017. Ahmed, in Washington on Tuesday, said the United States is seeking to broker an agreement between her group and Turkey over how to manage northeastern Syria once American troops withdraw. Ahmed was in Washington to lobby for a negotiated U.S. troop withdrawal that would secure her forces' continued presence. | AP

Syrian Kurds say U.S. is trying to cut deal with Turkey to let their forces remain

BEIRUT - A senior Syrian Kurdish official says the United States is seeking to broker an agreement between her group and Turkey over how to manage northeastern Syria once American troops withdraw.

Ilham Ahmed was in Washington on Tuesday to lobby for a negotiated U.S. troop withdrawal that would secure her forces’ continued presence.

Turkey has threatened a military offensive to drive the Kurdish forces from the area. Ankara considers the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which forms the core of a U.S.-backed force fighting Islamic State militants, to be a terrorist group.

Ahmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, told The Associated Press the U.S. has focused on “calming” Turkey to find a compromise that would allow her forces to remain.

