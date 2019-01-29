National / Politics

Fired-up Hyogo city mayor sorry for calling official 'stupid' and asking him to 'burn down' building

Kyodo

KOBE - A mayor in Hyogo Prefecture is in hot water for calling a senior city official “stupid” and suggesting he “burn down” a local building that stood in the way of the construction of a new road.

“All that has been reported by the media is true. I deeply regret such unforgivable behavior,” Akashi Mayor Fusaho Izumi said at a news conference Tuesday, after his comments came to light in the media in recent days.

In the heated exchange in June 2017, a raging Izumi reportedly told the official to burn the building, which was home to businesses and residences, albeit in a figurative manner.

Izumi, 55, said earlier in the day that he apologized on Monday to the official, acknowledging that his behavior was an abuse of power resulting from an angry outburst.

The outburst was reportedly sparked because authorities had failed to make progress in negotiations to evict the building’s tenants over a period of approximately five years.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Plaintiffs walk toward the Osaka District Court on Tuesday before a ruling in a lawsuit filed by Chinese citizens seeking compensation for forced labor during World War II.
Osaka District Court dismisses Chinese citizens' wartime forced labor suit
The Osaka District Court dismissed Tuesday a lawsuit filed by a group of Chinese citizens seeking compensation totaling ¥82.5 million from the Japanese central government over forced labor during W...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens during a meeting with his U.K. counterpart Theresa May in London on Jan. 10.
With raft of challenges but no serious challenger, Abe remains popular by default
About six months after facing calls to resign, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe finds himself in a relatively strong position ahead of a year with key challenges at home and abroad. While his popularit...
Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics announce the nicknames selected for games volunteers in Tokyo on Monday.
Don't call them 2020 Tokyo Olympics volunteers, call them the 'Field Cast'
Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games announced Monday that volunteers working at competition venues and the athletes' village will be known as the "Field Cast." Prospective ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akashi Mayor Fusaho Izumi, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, apologizes for verbally abusing a senior city official in June 2017. | KYODO

, , ,