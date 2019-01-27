Blaze at home in Tokyo suburbs leaves four dead

Four people were killed Sunday in a fire that burned down a house in the suburbs of Tokyo, according to police.

A nearby resident in the city of Hino made an emergency call at around 2:45 a.m. to report the fire at the two-story wooden house, which was believed to be home to a couple in their 70s and their son, who looked to be in his 40s, as well as a woman in her 90s who was thought to be the son’s grandmother.

Two people, apparently the men, were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were rushed to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, investigators said, adding that they were working to identify the victims.

The blaze was extinguished about 2½ hours after the call, with 23 fire engines, police cars and rescue vehicles arriving at the scene, a residential area located about 200 meters west of Mogusaen Station on the Keio Line.

“I came out after I heard the sirens blaring and saw the smoke and smelled the burn. I was surprised by the number of fire trucks,” a 66-year-old neighbor said.