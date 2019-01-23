Two Israeli men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 220 kilograms of gold bars, the largest haul seized in the country at one time. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Two Israeli Tokyo residents arrested over bid to smuggle 220 kg of gold bars into Japan by airmail

Kyodo

CHIBA - Police arrested Wednesday two Israeli men living in Tokyo for attempting to smuggle by airmail 220 kilograms of gold bars in 2017 — the largest haul ever seized in the country.

They were also held for alleged violation of Japan’s Customs Act, for successfully smuggling by airmail an additional amount of about 200 kg of gold — worth some ¥924 million ($8.42 million) — hidden within auto parts from Hong Kong, on Nov. 3, 2017, and evading some ¥70 million in consumption tax.

The police believe the men — Reuben Rosen, 58, an executive at a precious metals importer, and David Cohen, 55 — belong to a group suspected of similarly smuggling a total of some 4 tons of gold in 50 batches since March 2017, and selling it in Japan.

Investigators believe the gold bars were bought by a third party in Hong Kong and that the two Tokyo residents received them. The 220 kilograms of bars, worth ¥1.02 billion, were found by customs officials at Narita airport, near Tokyo, on Nov. 6, 2017.

Rosen has admitted to the allegations while Cohen has denied some of them, according to police.

Following Japan’s consumption tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent in 2014, the country has seen a rise in the number of gold smuggling cases aimed at evading the tax, which is applied to imports of the precious metal, according to the Finance Ministry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese researchers push to commercialize 'happiness hormone' nasal spray drug for autism
A group of researchers in Japan is hoping to make available for use as a nasal spray a drug to improve symptoms of autism spectrum disorder, or ASD. The group, led by Professor Hidenori Yamasue ...
Weekly tabloid magazine Spa! issued an apology in its Jan. 29 edition, which went on sale Tuesday, after a recent article ranking universities by the perceived sexual availability of female students received heavy criticism.
Spa! magazine publishes apology for ranking colleges based on sexual availability of female students
Weekly tabloid magazine Spa! issued an apology in its latest edition after a list it published in December — which ranked colleges based on the perceived sexual availability of their female student...
Image Not Available
Japan to consider sending GSDF officers to non-U.N. peacekeeping force on Egypt-Israel border
The government said Tuesday it will consider sending Ground Self-Defense Force officers to the command of the Multinational Force and Observers, which operates in areas around the border between Eg...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Two Israeli men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 220 kilograms of gold bars, the largest haul seized in the country at one time. | KYODO

, , , ,