The week ahead for Jan. 21-27

Monday

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to leave for four-day trip to Russia, Switzerland.

Japan Franchise Association to release convenience store sales for December, whole of 2018.

Japan national soccer team to play Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Tuesday

Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Moscow. They will discuss the postwar peace treaty and dispute over the sovereignty of four islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia. Japan and Russia still remain far apart on the long-standing territorial issue, and tough negotiations are expected even though Abe’s government aims to strike a basic deal in June.

Bank of Japan to start two-day meeting of its decision-making Policy Board. Its monetary easing policy will likely be maintained. But it is expected to cut its inflation forecasts for fiscal 2019 and beyond.

Oscar 2019 nominations to be announced. Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters” by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda is one of the candidates in the foreign language film division.

Wednesday

Foreign Minister Taro Kono, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to hold talks on sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. They will meet for the first time since frictions rose following the South Korean court ruling in late October that ordered a Japanese firm to pay compensation for wartime forced labor and the alleged fire-control radar lock-on by a South Korean warship on a Japanese plane in December.

Abe to deliver speech at general meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos.

Deliberations to start during the recess of a Diet session on the bill to revise the immigration control law to allow more foreign workers.

Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for December, whole of 2018.

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference.

86-year-old Japanese alpinist and professional skier Yuichiro Miura to begin his final ascent to the summit of 6,959-meter Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, if weather conditions permit.

Thursday

Osaka High Court to issue ruling on wage gaps between Japan Post Co.’s contractors and its regular employees doing the same job.

Friday

Pioneer Corp. to hold extraordinary shareholders meeting in Tokyo to seek approval for a ¥102 billion acquisition plan by Hong Kong-based fund Baring Private Equity Asia.

Saturday

Ski Jumping World Cup men’s two-day competition to start in Sapporo. Ryoyu Kobayashi, who became the fifth male ski jumper to win six consecutive International Ski Federation World Cup events in January, to participate in the competition.

Sunday

Yamanashi gubernatorial election to be held.

Osaka Women’s Marathon to be held.