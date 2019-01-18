National

Japan launches Epsilon rocket carrying seven satellites, including one supposed to generate fake meteor shower

Kyodo

Japan successfully launched on Friday morning a low-cost Epsilon rocket carrying seven satellites built by 10 organizations, including a space venture aiming to create artificial shooting stars.

The launch by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) of the Epsilon-4 rocket, from Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, is the first since new rules were set in November to promote private-sector space development activities.

Among the satellites sent into space was one developed by Tokyo-based ALE Co. that plans to replicate a meteor shower by releasing metal pieces into the atmosphere. It was accompanied by a land and weather observer named MicroDragon, developed by engineers from the Vietnam National Satellite Center with the support of professors from Japanese universities.

ALE founder and CEO Lena Okajima, 39, and some 20 employees of the space venture took part in a tour to observe the launch along with more than 700 other people at a site about 3 kilometers from the space center.

“It was a beautiful launch. It is thrilling and at the same time sobering as the key stage will start from now,” Okajima said.

Her company aims to create the world’s first artificial meteor shower next year, above the coastal region of Hiroshima Prefecture along the Seto Inland Sea.

With demand growing globally for small satellites, JAXA hopes to attract orders with its Epsilon rockets that are specially designed to carry such satellites at a lower cost.

The Epsilon is a solid fuel rocket equipped with artificial intelligence technology that cuts labor and launch costs, and which can be controlled from the ground by just two personal computers.

JAXA aims to eventually cut the Epsilon’s ¥5.5 billion ($50 million) launch cost — about half that of its more commonly used H-IIA rocket — to ¥3 billion.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A lawyer representing plaintiffs speaks to reporters Wednesday in Seoul after a South Korean high court upheld a compensation order against Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. over wartime forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.
South Korean high court upholds ruling against Nachi-Fujikoshi over wartime forced labor
A South Korean court on Friday upheld a compensation order against machinery-maker Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. over wartime forced labor, the latest in a string of rulings over the issue that has chil...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday for a Cabinet meeting to approve a reworked draft budget for fiscal 2019.
Abe Cabinet approves reworked 2019 draft budget after Japan jobs data debacle
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday approved a draft budget for fiscal 2019 that had to be reworked to add ¥650 million in costs arising from the labor ministry's publishing of fault...
Image Not Available
Suicides in 2018 to November fell for ninth straight year to 37-year low, but rate among girls is...
The number of suicides in Japan in the first 11 months of 2018 dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 20,598, down for the ninth year and the lowest in 37 years, preliminary data released by th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An Epsilon-4 rocket lifts off from Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday morning. | KYODO

, , , , ,