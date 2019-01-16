National / Crime & Legal

Multinational bunch of Tokyo Halloween revelers referred to prosecutors for overturning truck in Shibuya

Kyodo

Police referred 10 men to prosecutors Wednesday for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in late October in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo.

The men, aging from their late teens to their 30s, are made up of Japanese and foreign nationals including French, British and Belgian students and tourists, investigators said.

At around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, the men were allegedly involved in flipping a truck as crowds in costumes gathered near Shibuya Station in central Tokyo.

There were no injuries in the incident, one of a series of escalating pranks at the increasingly popular Halloween event in the district.

The men were identified after police analyzed footage from about 250 security cameras in the area, the investigators said.

Four other men in their 20s were arrested in December in relation to the incident on suspicion of property destruction. The police said they were particularly culpable as they were seen standing on the vehicle and damaging it.

Two of them were fined ¥100,000 ($920), while the other two had their charges dismissed.

The police also believe that another man was involved and are continuing their investigation.

Concern is growing over the raucousness of the Halloween street party, which attracts many people clad in fancy dress, along with the massive amount of litter that tends to be left after the event.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Li Wu Yi Feng, 4, helps his mother "resuscitate" a practice dummy during a drill for foreign residents held Wednesday in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
Tokyo's foreign residents prepare for worst at multilingual disaster drill
On the heels of a year marked by natural disasters — and with thousands of foreign workers expected to enter the country over the next few years — the Tokyo Metropolitan Government h...
The city of Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, has created lucky charms for entrance exam takers, featuring fragments of a bridge that survived a near collapse.
Kochi city creates lucky charms with fragments of bridge that survived near collapse
Kochi Prefecture's western city of Shimanto has created a good luck charm containing a fragment of a low-water crossing that has withstood the risk of collapse, intended for students wishing for...
Emperor Akihito (left) attends the New Year’s Poetry Reading Ceremony, the final such event before his abdication, held at the Imperial Palace on Wednesday.
Emperor reflects on sunflowers, remembrance and reconstruction in final poetry recital event befo...
In the final annual New Year's Poetry Reading Ceremony before his abdication, Emperor Akihito reflected Wednesday on sunflowers, which have become associated with a major earthquake in the nation. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Halloween revelers stand on a small truck that was overturned in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, a mecca for the celebrations, in the early hours of Oct. 28. | YU MENTAL CLINIC / VIA KYODO

, , , ,